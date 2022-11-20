Everton News: Blues beat Celtic & World Cup How To Watch

Welcome to Day 1 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

First though we’ll start with Everton beating Celtic last night in Sydney. The game ended in a 0-0 stalemate with the Scottish side controlling possession but the Toffees making (and missing) the better chances. Everton did prevail 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout. [EFC]

Lampard had some praise for his player of the match Isaac Price. [EFC]

We take a look at how all three youngsters did in the game. [RBM]

Begovic says the win will be a boost for the Blues. [EFC]

Some bad news for Tom Davies who looks to have picked up a knee injury and has flown home. [EFC]

Watch the highlights from the game here.

Qatar vs Ecuador

Match Details

Competition: World Cup Group A

Date and start time: Sunday, November 20th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo - United States; BBC One - United Kingdom; CTV, RDS, TSN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1&2, DD Sports

Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Fox Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, BBC iplayer, BBC Sport Web, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV