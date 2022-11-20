World Cup 2022 Roundtable: Predicting the best player, top scorer and best goalkeeper awards

The 2022 World Cup starts tomorrow and attention will be drawn away from club football for about a month. Even though Everton are on an tour of Australia, we will cover both club and global tourney right here on RBM.

Earlier this week we had previewed the four Everton players headed to Qatar, and today we will share with you some player predictions for the tournament, feel free to jump in the comments below with yours as well.

Who will win the Golden Ball award for best player?

Peter - Neymar. Brazil have quietly gone through qualifying and enter the tournament with Neymar primed to run the show and with the cast of characters that surround him, he will have great success. Also, it would be easy to pick Messi but why choose the obvious!

Pat - I’ll go with Fede Valverde. I could see him having a ‘2014 World Cup James Rodriguez’ run.

Kevin - Fede Valverde. Brilliant player that’s coming into his own.

Trent - Lionel Messi will get it if Argentina wins or maybe even goes very far, because he’ll be a central piece to getting that team working properly. Kylian Mbappe and Bukayo Saka are candidates too if their teams go far or can win!

Geoff - Youri Tielemans, bang in form and shoot on sight.

Calvin - Lionel Messi knows this is his last chance at winning the World Cup, and will play out of his mind to ensure it happens.

Who will win the Golden Boot award for top scorer?

Peter - It has to be Harry Kane. He did it in 2018 and the group games provide an opportunity to bag a few goals. Also, the supply line to him from Saka, Foden, Grealish, Mount and Bellingham is very productive.

Pat - Lautaro Martinez. He has a lot of talent around him and he performed well in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Kevin - Vinicius Jr. Brazil is going all the way and he’s on form.

Trent - Kylian Mbappe because France will get deep into the tournament and even if they don’t win he’ll have scored so many goals across the available matches that he’ll hold on in the end.

Geoff - Gabriel Jesus, in form.

Calvin - Harry Kane’s knack for being at the right spot at the right time consistently is going to show up again.

Who will win the Golden Glove award for best goalie?

Peter - Alisson, as much as I hate to say it, is an incredible goalkeeper and is in the prime of his career. He has the team in front of him and getting one goal past him will be a challenge.

Pat - Alisson. I wish I could say Ederson, but I think Brazil will go far and Alisson should be a big part of that.

Kevin - Jordan Pickford. Should have won the Euro award and he’s probably at his peak now.

Trent - Ederson because he is a great goalkeeper with really solid players in front of him and they play such a fluid style there I think he will be protected through Brazil’s offensive pressure.

Geoff - Thibaut Courtois.

Calvin - I’ve picked Brazil to win it all and Alisson will be a big reason for it if they do go all the way.