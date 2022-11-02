Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We know we’re strong at Goodison and we’ll have the Evertonians behind us. Leicester are a good team and they’re finding form. They can play and move the ball well. They have good technical players and threats. But we have a belief in ourselves, so we want to show that at Goodison like we did against Palace,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Big Dunc shares the long-awaited story of a young Erling Haaland being turned away from the Blues. [Daily Mail via No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast]

Looks like Armando Broja could still be an option for Everton.

Broja getting minutes under Potter. Everton and Newcastle still monitoring in case a loan (with no option) does become available. But it's not something Potter or Chelsea are planning for right now even if other attackers come in. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 1, 2022

Ellis Simms is nearing a return from injury for loan side Sunderland. [The Shields Gazette]

Under-21s budding star midfielder Charlie Whitaker signs a new deal with the club. [EFC]

Looks like Niels Nkounkou is getting on well for loan side Cardiff City.

U23 players with the most successful dribbles per 90 minutes this season in the #EFL Championship:



Theo Corbeanu: 5.75

Joao Pedro: 4.81

Tim Iroegbunam: 4.75

4️⃣ Jack Clarke: 3.78

4️⃣ Niels Nkounkou: 3.78#SAFC #WatfordFC #QPR #UTMP #Bluebirds — Comparisonator English (@ComparisonatorE) October 26, 2022

What To Watch

The last round of Champions League group stage action continues today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

It’s getting colder out, time to break out the jackets - check out the complete Everton collection on Kitbag.

Here’s today’s coupon - use code TOUCH / READY (Up to 65% OFF, exclusions apply)

Click the link for more - http://kitbag.evyy.net/rnMx7D