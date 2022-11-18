Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Royal Blue Mersey crew share their thoughts on Everton’s season thus far. [RBM]

Lewis Dobbin scored a worldie for Derby County the other day (goal below at 7:08).

Read up on the latest Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore dock developments. [EFC]

Check in on all the Everton Women representing their countries during this international break. [EFC]

“I’ve got the opportunity to go to my second World Cup, we got beat in the semi-finals last time, got beat in the finals in the Euro’s, so we’ve tasted defeat and now hopefully it’s our turn to go beat the best and go all the way...every international side who has qualified for the World Cup has had to come through a tough qualifying process but as England, we want to win every game we play in and take each game as it comes. Iran is our first group game, so our sole focus is on them. We are confident of getting out, topping the group and getting into the next round but you can’t look past your opponents in the group, and we will need to be positive and confident to get through,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Check out some clips from the Blues Down Under.

Getting started Down Under pic.twitter.com/reFECFLmdt — Everton (@Everton) November 17, 2022

The Under-21s will continue their Papa John’s Trophy journey on Wednesday, November 30th against Mansfield Town. [EFC]

“It was always going to be a tough year for us from where we were last year, the experience of fighting against relegation. We’re there again and that’s what it is but we’re trying to build. Sometimes the building process takes time...it’s a particular season with the World Cup splitting the season up for us. We’ve had good parts and in the last week or so with some difficult results which comes in the Premier League. So it’s important for us to come away and bond a little bit. Some of the younger players will get opportunities while we’re here. Go back refreshed to start in the Premier League when it comes back,” says Frank Lampard. [Echo]

Blues have been linked again with 25-year-old Spanish defender Pau Torres. [90 Min]

Everton will have to pay a pretty penny for rumoured target Mykhailo Mudryk. [Liverpool World]

