Jose Mourinho is interested in taking Yerri Mina to Rome. [calciodangolo]

A great interview with Tim Cahill on all things Everton including his role in Lampard’s hiring and his interest in working with the club in the future. [Mail Online]

Everton have arrived in Australia for the Sydney Super Cup [EFC]

Everton Stadium has been shortlisted to be one of the potential venues for the Euro 2028. Prof. Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Executive Officer at Everton Football Club said:

“Everton has a rich and storied footballing history and, like our game, that is woven into the fabric of our city. Regardless of footballing affiliation, people in our region are not only passionate about their football but knowledgeable about the sport and, more importantly for a host city, are very welcoming. Hosting games at Euro 2028 will allow the Club and the local authorities to build on the transformational impact Everton Stadium is already having on our city region. Should we be selected as a host venue and city - and if the UK and Ireland bid is successful in the overall process - these games will inspire young people from many of our diverse communities.” [EFC]

A preview of the Everton players headed to the World Cup that is not to be missed. [RBM]

Keep up to date when Conor, Jordan, Idrissa and Amadou are playing. A great summary of when our internationals are playing in the World Cup. [EFC]

The Toffees are being linked with making a move for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek. [Simon Philips, via The Hard Tackle]

