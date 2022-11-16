Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Read up on the four Blues heading to the World Cup. [RBM]

Everton will be paid a pretty penny for their World Cup bound players. [Liverpool World]

Despite a surprising rumour of a move for former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Everton will reportedly be sticking it out with Frank Lampard. [Football Insider]

Former Everton winger Aaron Lennon announces his retirement. Best of luck in the future, Aaron!

Big Dunc has been linked with the managerial position at Wigan Athletic. [Football Insider]

The Blues have officially made their way Down Under for the Sydney Super Cup this weekend.

Everton will be without Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman due to upcoming international friendlies. [Echo]

“I was very lucky that Everton came in when all that was happening with Wolves. It is an incredible club filled with brilliant people. I have known that forever. You go in for the morning and the stewards are saying hello, the canteen lady is saying hello. It has been brilliant for me because my family always lived at home anyway. I am obviously spending a lot more time with my children, they are going to every single game and singing the songs. I am privileged to have this opportunity and I am really enjoying it,” says Conor Coady. [Sky Sports]

Everton legend Tim Cahill will have a special role for Australia this World Cup. [Socceroos]

Blues linked with 28-year-old keeper Brice Samba. [90 Min]

