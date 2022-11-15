Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Check out the tactical analysis from our very own Kevin Dyer in his three takeaways from the weekend match with Bournemouth. [RBM]

Nathan Patterson has pulled out of the Scotland squad who are scheduled to play a friendly against Turkey later this week. No reason was given for his withdrawal. [The Scotsman]

Former Everton captain, Kevin Campbell, has been reflecting on the challenges that have been facing Dominic Calvert Lewin:

“The real issue is that he’s young. He’s not a Yerry Mina who’s later on in his career, where you could say, ‘Fair enough, wear and tear’. He’s a young striker, and they’re really expecting Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be fit and to be the focal point, but again, the best ability is availability, and he just can’t keep himself fit. And here’s the crazy thing, I know it’s not his fault. He does everything right. But unfortunately there’s something that isn’t right with his body at the moment, and maybe it’s something they have to look at on the medical side.” [Goodison News]

England World Cup squad numbers are in......let’s hope that the numbers are not the order that the players get on the field!

Nottingham Forest continue to be linked with a January move for Michael Keane. With a weekly salary of £65,000, the potential offloading could be a good move for the Blues. [Mirror]

Paul Tait reflected on the Under-21’s recent loss to Southampton:

“We lacked energy and drive, the lads looked really tired. Whether that’s just because the load of games they have had recently, the game on Tuesday against PSG also took a lot out of them.” [EFC]

Everton’s festive fixture schedule:

Monday 26 December: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 31 December: Everton at Manchester City, 3pm

Tuesday 3 January: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.45pm



