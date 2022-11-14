Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Bournemouth 3-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“The fans have a right to be disappointed. They have come down here twice this week and seen poor performances. And before that we had been going OK and then they see performances they don’t like. So when we are pleased they are happy after [Crystal] Palace, when we are pleased that they give us a welcome, we have to understand that they can voice their opinions and their opinions are right today,” says Lampard. [RBM]

Ellis Simms scores for Sunderland in 2-1 win over Birmingham (goal at 0:37 below).

“His loan has been very good, I’ve been very pleased with him [Dobbin]. As with all young loans, it’s very difficult to get amazing back-to-back performances. There are certain things they need to improve and Lewis is no different but then I could say that about some of my seniors. He’s a great kid, takes information on really well and he’s got pace - and pace is the great gift of all in my opinion. He’ll be disappointed but he shouldn’t be because his performance was really good and I need him to bounce back for Saturday,” says Derby County manager Paul Warne on Everton loanee Lewis Dobbin. [Liverpool World]

Meatball Molly has successfully recruited Israel Adesanya to the Blue side.

A touch of class from @MeatballMolly



She recruits @stylebender for the Toffee's, giving him a Everton shirt signed by @alexiwobi ️



: Molly McCann / Israel Adesanya #UFC281 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 pic.twitter.com/7W69OZyk4n — #UFC281 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 9, 2022

“Obviously Everton and Manchester United are the two clubs who are really close to my heart so to manage one of them two would be a dream. I’m still gaining a lot of experience from what I’m doing. You want to learn, and I want to go into Everton or Manchester United, I want to go in there and be able to give the best version of me. I’d be naive to say, ‘I’m going to go and manage Manchester United in the next year or so.’ For me it’s about putting the work in and developing myself and if I do that and I do it in the right way, then I feel these jobs, these opportunities will come to me eventually,” says Wayne Rooney. [CNN]

Ben Godfrey put in a shift for the U21s in a 2-1 loss to Southampton. [EFC]

“I’m good mates with Tarky, I sit next to him in the dressing room, I spend a lot of time with Tarky, obviously in Everton every single day. I’ve gotten really close to him, he’s a really, really good friend of mine and we’re all gutted for him, everybody at the football club is gutted for him. Because it’s such a huge honour, it’s a huge thing to go to a World Cup, I think we all know that ourselves. We were all gutted for him,” says Conor Coady. [talkSPORT]

Watch the latest footage from Bramley-Moore.

