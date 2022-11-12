Everton at Bournemouth: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton head back to the South Coast looking to gain a measure of revenge on hosts AFC Bournemouth after being unceremoniously dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night by their hosts.

Both sides will look very different from the cup tie, with Frank Lampard having made eleven changes to his side while Cherries interim manager Gary O’Neil had made nine. The Toffees have just one win in their last five while Bournemouth have lost four on the trot, and the two sides sit in 16th and 17th place respectively, facing the spectre of going into the six week winter break possibly in the relegation zone.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 15

Date and start time: Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 11,379

Weather: 61°F/16°C, sunny, 11% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports English 3

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Bournemouth

Last Meeting

The Blues last visited the Vitality just on Tuesday for the third round of the Carabao Cup with Everton crashing out 4-1 after missing a handful of chances earlier in the game.

Before that the last away trip to Bournemouth was during the 2019-20 season, losing to their hosts 3-1 while Marco Silva was still in charge with Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the only goal. Interestingly, the two sides met back in 1985-86 in what was then known as the Football League Milk Cup in the two-legged second round, with the Toffees winning 3-2 at home and then 2-0 at the Cherries,