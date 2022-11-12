Bournemouth 3-0 Everton: Final | More misery

Live Blog

The Everton players have gone over to talk to the supporters and there’s some ugly scenes here as some of the fans look to be hurling abuses at the manager and some of the players. Heated scenes here and the stewards are getting involved. This is a club in turmoil right now.

90+3’ - It’s finally over mercifully. Everton lose again, 3-0 this time. Now six weeks to sit and stew on this miserable series of performances.

86’ - If you’re still here and care, Everton have a couple of corners that they do nothing with.

77’ - “Can we play you every week” is the chant going around again from the home supporters, and why not. They’ve scored seven against us in a matter of days.

76’ - Chance! Gordon cross into the box, and Cannon gets his head to it and unfortunately it’s right at the goalie, what a debut that would have been.

75’ - Changes finally, and it’s a trio coming on - Tom Cannon, Anthony Gordon and Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Maupay, McNeil and Onana going off.

72’ - Another good break and Bournemouth have the ball in the net again, but Solanke was narrowly offside.

69’ - Gana gives up a freekick on the edge of the box. Some deception with a fake, and the inswinging cross comes in, and substitute Anthony is completely unmarked to head home from four yards despite Pickford’s best attempt to parry it away, 3-0 to the home side and game over surely.

65’ - Gray weaves and turns when he really should have crossed, and when he finally gets the ball over it’s poorly hit. He’s not had a good game today.

62’ - Everton freekick on the right. Tarky heads it up into the air, cleared and Patterson volleys it with his left from the edge of the box but it’s over.

60’ - Gray shown the outside on the right and he wins a corner. McNeil will take, deep, and Tarky comes around the back post and his header lands on the roof of the net. Better.

55’ - Bournemouth are looking like the side that are two goals down, while Everton remain as clueless as always when they get to the final third.

51’ - Everton torn apart here. Solanke beats Gana and Tarky, and suddenly it’s two Cherries against Coady alone. Tavernier can shoot, and again Pickford saves but straight to a Bournemouth player, but they waste the chance. They are looking more likely to score than the Blues here.

50’ - The two-goal leads that Bournemouth have blown in successive games have been to Tottenham and Leeds who both have a lot more attacking firepower than the Blues.

The Cherries are not sitting back though and have had chances from Billings and Solanke since we resumed play.

45’ - Second half kicks off, and Everton on the attack right away. Great run from Onana, his cross is behind Maupay but it falls to Gana who blazes it over the bar. Good start.

45+8’ - There’s the halftime whistle finally. Lampard will certainly have a lot to say to his limp Blues at the break.

45+7’ - Coleman wins a corner, a last chance to get something back. Poor from Gray as the first man clears, it comes back to him but he’s offside.

45+4’ - Everton stop an attack and can break, but ref Craig Pawson blows the whistle for a head injury and the Toffees players are losing their minds at the ref. That was a chest impact on Tavernier and he was quick to stop play, but when Tarkowski got clattered in the head, play went on. Poor from the refs this.

45+2’ - Maupay goes down in the box, VAR confirms no penalty. However, Cook goes sliding in two-footed and clatters into Onana and the Blues are outraged. The Cherries player looks to have gotten to the ball a hair before Onana did, and it won’t even be a booking.

45’ - Six minutes to be added on, after all those injuries and stoppages.

44’ - Onana wins a freekick on the left. Into the box by McNeil, cleared and Patterson gets a good shot on goal, blocked. Bournemouth can break and Patterson cuts it out but is fouled, and Senesi is booked.

Another freekick, Gray this time from the central channel, overhit and wasted. Sums up Everton’s half that.

40’ - This has devolved into much the same game it was on Tuesday with the hosts leading and happy to sit back and scrap away.

A shot on target for the Blues is ironically cheered by all, but it’s easy to collect for the goalie.

33’ - Cross into the box headed down by Onana but too far for Maupay.

28’ - Looks like Mykolenko is hurt too, crashing into Moore as he scored from point-blank range. Lampard is livid at the ref for not stopping play, but he’s not going to change his mind. Coleman comes on for him, and will got to left back.

25’ - Corner taken short, and somehow scrambled home by Bournemouth! 2-0 to the home side. Everton are outraged as there was a collision of heads that saw Tarkowski writhing on the ground as pay continued and the ref and VAR have consulted and the goal from Moore stands. Very weak from Everton.

24’ - Very lax between Patterson and McNeil by the corner flag and Zemura nips in to steal the ball and Pickford has to come out to save, corner. The fans want a penalty but the VAR check says nothing doing.

21’ - McNeil cutting in from the right and is fouled about 25 yards out, freekick to the Blues. Gray is sizing it up, McNeil next to him... Gray sends it into the box for an indirect kick, over Onana but the Blues get a corner. Gray to take, Everton’s 67th of the season so far, yet to score and that streak will not end on this one either. Apparently the Blues are yet to score a header this season, wow.

18’ - McNeil and Gray have swapped sides in an attempt to get some more width for the latter.

Solanke shot is only parried away by Pickford straight into the path of the onrushing Tavernier who gratefully taps home. Very poor from the England #1, Bournemouth lead 1-0.

13’ - Has Gray even touched the ball yet? Hard to say.

Bournemouth almost have a dangerous chance on their first concerted attack as Patterson is caught way upfield. Tarkowski’s block on Tavernier’s shot is the first corner of the game.

Corner is deep and a header goalwards is blocked by Patterson and McNeil can break. He is stopped and now the ball is going the other way and Everton can eventually stop the attack. End to end stuff now.

9’ - Tavernier has the first shot on target, but it’s a weak effort that rolls to Pickford.

Maupay’s touch on almost falls for Iwobi behind the backline, but it’s overhit.

7’ - Patterson cross through the six-yard box and it’s just inches away from an onrushing Maupay’s head.

5’ - Ball comes to Maupay in the box, he swivels and turns from the penalty spot and somehow blazes it over! What a chance wasted.

3’ - The Cherries are happy to sit back and play long-ball today, Everton will have to do the work to break the home side’s 4-4-2 down.

1’ - Underway at the Vitality Stadium. Everton have never beaten the Cherries here in the league, will that change today?

A minute’s silence first to mark Remembrance Sunday before we get the action going.

Lineups

Frank Lampard has decided to stick with Nathan Patterson and Dwight McNeil in the lineup. Youngsters Stanley Mills and Tom Cannon are on the bench.

Everton

Bournemouth





Two changes from Leeds

Stephens starts

Zemura also in



Here's our line up for #BOUEVE pic.twitter.com/DdY2azOFfF — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 12, 2022

Preview

Everton head back to the South Coast looking to gain a measure of revenge on hosts AFC Bournemouth after being unceremoniously dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night by their hosts.

Both sides will look very different from the cup tie, with Frank Lampard having made eleven changes to his side while Cherries interim manager Gary O’Neil had made nine. The Toffees have just one win in their last five while Bournemouth have lost four on the trot, and the two sides sit in 16th and 17th place respectively, facing the spectre of going into the six week winter break possibly in the relegation zone.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 15

Date and start time: Saturday, November 12th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 11,379

Weather: 61°F/16°C, sunny, 11% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports English 3

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues last visited the Vitality just on Tuesday for the third round of the Carabao Cup with Everton crashing out 4-1 after missing a handful of chances earlier in the game.

Before that the last away trip to Bournemouth was during the 2019-20 season, losing to their hosts 3-1 while Marco Silva was still in charge with Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the only goal. Interestingly, the two sides met back in 1985-86 in what was then known as the Football League Milk Cup in the two-legged second round, with the Toffees winning 3-2 at home and then 2-0 at the Cherries,