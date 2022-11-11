Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue

Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue.

Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old has only made six appearances this season after picking up a knee injury on the eve of the new campaign in August.

That follows on from an injury-plagued 2021-22 season that saw him make just 18 appearances in all competitions.

With Richarlison sold to Tottenham over the summer it is little surprise then that Everton’s attacking threat has taken a serious hit.

The Toffees have scored just 11 goals in 14 Premier League games this season, only bottom two Nottingham Forest and Wolves have scored fewer.

The World Cup break means there are just three league games between now and the opening of the January transfer window and Lampard admits attacking reinforcements are on his mind.

“We lost Richarlison, who was a big source of goals. We haven’t really had Dominic who is a big source of goals. It’s par for the course a little bit that their production for us isn’t there now. “When we looked at the window in the summer, I knew we had to strengthen throughout different areas and the priority was to stop conceding, be more solid and work through midfield. “It may be the next step, considering we haven’t had Dominic for a big portion so far this season, to give ourselves more options in an attacking sense to help the squad. “Leicester is a prime example of a tightly contested game. We missed two really big chances and they scored two amazing goals. Those things in both boxes can be critical. “More options for us can be a good thing because, over the course of the season, you sometimes want to change things up and you want people to call on who can give you something different in an attacking area. We are well aware of that.”

Lampard also admits he has no regrets about his team selection at Bournemouth on Tuesday despite the disastrous result.

The Everton boss made 11 changes but the second-string Blues were thrashed 4-1 on the south coast.