Everton beat PSG! It is just great to see that in print. Our Under-21’s have continued their impressive form in the Premier League International Cup with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Walton Hall Park. [EFC]

The fallout from the embarrassing loss to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup has continued to generate anger and speculation regarding Frank Lampard’s position at the club. THe Athletic’s Greg O’Keeffe has been reporting on the potential investment in the squad when the transfer window opens again in January. [All Together Now Podcast]

“I know from speaking to people, that ideally, they wouldn’t do anything in January, but ideal goes out the window when you see the recent weeks, you only need to think, what if we get beaten by Bournemouth on Saturday?”

The ongoing saga of Anthony Gordon continues with him being linked again with a move to Tottenham. Antonio Conte sees him as a great option to bolster his squad. [The Times]

Another great milestone in the building of the Everton Stadium as the first roof trusses are installed.

| The first of the giant trusses that will support the roof structure has been successfully installed.https://t.co/kXzdsVT3nS — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) November 9, 2022

Alex Iwobi has been speaking exclusively to iNews and has talked about his continued desire to improve his game:

“I am trying to do something in every game that makes people go, ‘Oh, wow’. That’s been my aim since I was young playing with friends. I am quietly getting better but there is room for improvement. It helps that Idrissa, Onana, James Tarkowski and Conor Coady are always telling me where I should be on the pitch.” [iNews]

Manchester United go up against Aston Villa in the final match of the Carabao Cup 3rd Round. Games are happening in La Liga and Serie A.

Full schedule of games here.

