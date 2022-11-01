Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“It’s still a couple of weeks until the World Cup squad is announced. For me, it’s just head down, work hard, get ready to perform for this club, and we’ll see what happens.” - James Tarkowski is not letting talk about an England call-up ahead of the World Cup get to him. [EFC]

Check out Kevin’s “Three Takeaways” from the weekend’s draw away at Fulham. [RBM]

Everton’s new stadium construction is continuing, but the club will also be restoring the Grade II listed Hydraulic Tower and Engine Room, built in 1883 and an integral part of daily life during the dock’s heyday. [EFC]

Apparently Everton inserted a clause in Jarrad Branthwaite’s loan by which they can bring him back to Merseyside should PSV Eindhoven not play him for a previously agreed upon number of games. [Voetbal International, via Football Oranje]

After a decent start to the season, Dele is now struggling at Besiktas with the manager there saying he is below the level expected of him. [Daily Express]

It looks like Everton will be offering Alex Iwobi a new five-year deal to stay at the club. [All Nigeria Soccer]

Winger Nicolas Jackson, already linked with Everton and Aston Villa, is also being closely watched by Barcelona. [Mundo Deportivo]

After failing to lure Mikhaylo Mudryk and Mohamed Kudus, attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada is Everton’s next target. [Forbes]

What To Watch

The last round of Champions League group stage games kick off today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

