Everton vs Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton take on Manchester United in the Premier League looking to keep their six-game unbeaten run going even while trying to make it three wins in a row. The Toffees will be buoyed by an ebullient Goodison Park crowd that lives for nights like tonight when the lights are on at the Grand Old Lady as we try to capture these fleeting moments before it’s time to bid farewell to what will soon become the Blues’ old home.

Visitors United looked to have course-corrected after an early season 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford, but last weekend came up against the buzzsaw that is their local rivals Manchester City, and were thrashed soundly 6-3 with the score actually flattering the Old Trafford side. They also played in the Europa League on Thursday night winning 3-2 away at Omonia Nicosia.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 9

Date and start time: Sunday, October 9th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 57°F/14°C, light rain, 88% chance of precipitation, 15 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Premier League ROA,

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Manchester United

Last Meeting

The Blues won with a deflected Anthony Gordon strike the last time United came visiting in early April right in the middle of Everton’s survival battle. In what was a dull game, the Blues did just enough against an uninspired Red Devils to grab three much-needed points.