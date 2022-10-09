Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Goals & Highlights

Goals & Highlights
Final Score: Manchester United have beaten Everton 2-1, despite the Blues’ best efforts late on.
FT: Everton 1-2 Man United— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022
All three points secured for Man United courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo ✨ pic.twitter.com/iTOioqRwwD
85’ - Salomon Rondon is on for Maupay, and that is Lampard’s last throw of the dice.
81’ - Long ball from De Gea, Marcus Rashford beats right back Iwobi to it in the air, and then James Tarkowski whiffs on his clearance and that leaves Rashford one-on-one with Pickford and he slots home to make it 3-1. But wait! VAR deems him to have handled the ball, and on replay, that is a tough call for United you have to admit, wow.
Marcus Rashford scores an incredible solo goal but it's disallowed due to a handball.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022
76’ - With just fifteen minutes to play, Frank Lampard rolled the dice with a formation change, pulling off Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye and throwing on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for his first appearance of the season, and James Garner for his Everton debut against his former side.
Halftime - United have bounced back from a good start for the Blues with two goals from the Toffees turnovers to lead 2-1 at the break.
43’ - Iwobi loses the ball in the United half and Casemiro finds a streaking Ronaldo down the Everton right and he slots the ball past Pickford, United lead 2-1 just before the break.
HE'S BACK!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into the lead with his 700th career club goal!
7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022
The one and only Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/dP6tgD31a8
37’ - Chaos in the Everton box as Vitalii Mykolenko can’t clear the lines and eventually falls to Bruno Fernandes who beats Jordan Pickford, but it’s correctly called offside on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo who replaced an injured Anthony Martial.
13’ - Idrissa Gueye gets caught dawdling on the ball and Antony draws United level 1-1.
3 PL matches, 3 goals for Antony!#MyPLMorning | #EVEMUN— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022
Instant reply from Man United!— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022
Antony with a clinical finish to bring the score level ✅ pic.twitter.com/6i5OenOfLV
5’ - Alex Iwobi puts Everton ahead with a delightful shot from outside the box.
What a way to start the match for Everton!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 9, 2022
Alex Iwobi, that was special...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 9, 2022
Goodison Park erupts as Everton take an early lead against Man United pic.twitter.com/2j8XjMTAKG
Preview
Everton take on Manchester United in the Premier League looking to keep their six-game unbeaten run going even while trying to make it three wins in a row. The Toffees will be buoyed by an ebullient Goodison Park crowd that lives for nights like tonight when the lights are on at the Grand Old Lady as we try to capture these fleeting moments before it’s time to bid farewell to what will soon become the Blues’ old home.
Visitors United looked to have course-corrected after an early season 4-0 thrashing away at Brentford, but last weekend came up against the buzzsaw that is their local rivals Manchester City, and were thrashed soundly 6-3 with the score actually flattering the Old Trafford side. They also played in the Europa League on Thursday night winning 3-2 away at Omonia Nicosia.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchweek 9
Date and start time: Sunday, October 9th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 39,572
Weather: 57°F/14°C, light rain, 88% chance of precipitation, 15 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1
Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC
Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Premier League ROA,
Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time
Lineups
Everton
Our team to face @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/9zRSxDmOVq— Everton (@Everton) October 9, 2022
Manchester United
Presenting your 1️⃣1️⃣ Reds to take on the Toffees... #MUFC || #EVEMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2022
Last Meeting
The Blues won with a deflected Anthony Gordon strike the last time United came visiting in early April right in the middle of Everton’s survival battle. In what was a dull game, the Blues did just enough against an uninspired Red Devils to grab three much-needed points.
