Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Will DCL Finally Return?

There’s a feel-good factor around Everton Football Club at the moment.

And having supported the club since 1996, that makes me nervous.

Why? Because it’s Everton Football Club.

But maybe this time it’s different? Maybe this time we’re actually going somewhere. Maybe this time…

So how will the Blues line-up when an erratic Manchester United visit Goodison Park?

Who’s Out?

Well, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is seemingly nearing a return every game, but apparently this time he might actually make the squad. That said, given his injury woes over the past year, it would seem reckless for him to start this one.

Other than that, there’s not much change on the availability front.

Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina are back in training though and could be available in the upcoming games, but not for this one.

Other than that, Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend remain out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS UNITED

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan , Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate (INJURED) , Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED) , Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Maupay

Tactics and Formation

Pretty much the same as last time out, although Anthony Gordon should come back in for Dwight McNeil after feeling ill in the lead up to the Saints.

Other than that, pretty much the same 4-3-3 set up as time.

Into these Blues.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 10/10

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Conor Coady – 10/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 10/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Neal Maupay – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Michael Keane

Ruben Vinagre

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Tom Davies

James Garner - Really expect the youngster to make his debut against his former side, possibly as a late sub.

Dwight McNeil

Salomon Rondon

Dominic Calvert-Lewin