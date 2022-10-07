Midfielder ‘ready to go’, could make Everton debut

Everton brought in eight players during this summer’s transfer window as Frank Lampard looked to revamp the squad that fought tooth and nail to secure Premier League survival late last season.

While a number of those players have already made a big impact on the side, it’s youngster James Garner who remains one of the most intriguing prospects in Lampard’s arsenal, and is yet to feature for the Toffees in a competitive game.

The 21-year-old hadn’t been training while at Manchester United as he looked to secure his exit after Erik ten Hag had made him available for transfer, but since joining the Blues he has been working on his match fitness and an excellent showing for the England Under-21s during the international break could mean his debut for the Blues could happen very soon.

Last week before the trip to Southampton Lampard indicated that he felt Garner was ready to play, and he reiterated those comments earlier today during his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s visit this weekend.

“James is ready, he’s completely ready. When he came he was very honest that the wasn’t fit for the Liverpool game. He wasn’t match-fit so we had to work him, then he went away with the Under-21s and now he’s ready. “He’s completely ready to go and the way he’s training, I’m excited to see him play and get him in the team.”

Garner will certainly be motivated to play against his former side, but Lampard’s challenge will be where to fit him into a midfield that has been stellar so far. The game state has certainly affected the manager’s thinking as he preferred to bring on Tom Davies with the Blues defending a 2-1 lead away at the Saints. It’s hard to see Lampard changing formations at this point or tinkering with his midfield trio of Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi.