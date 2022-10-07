Calvert-Lewin in contention, Mina and Holgate close to return

Everton are back at Goodison Park this weekend, playing an odd evening fixture that has been rescheduled to 7pm on Sunday night due to broadcasting conflicts. The visitors will be Manchester United who won away at Omonia Nicosia yesterday in the Europa League.

Speaking ahead of the game during his pre-match press conference, manager Frank Lampard gave an update on the injury status of the three players closest to returning, starting with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“Yes, he’s in contention. We’ll have to see how match-fit he is but in terms of the injury he’s better. It’s a really good boost. “He’s a good player for us, pivotal in us staying the league last year and we want to get him playing regularly.”

Defenders Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate got injured early in the season and are getting closer to full fitness.

“They’re training with us. Yerry joined us in the past couple of days, Mason came in today for part of training. They’re both working hard to get [back to full fitness]. “This weekend comes too soon probably for both of them, definitely for Mason but we hope with a good week’s training next week they can be in contention from then on.”

This leaves three players still sidelined by injury, with Nathan Patterson expected to return a month from now just before the World Cup break, while Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend likely to be back after the global showcase ends and Premier League action resumes on Boxing Day.