Everton Under-21s midfielder Luke Butterfield signs new deal. [EFC]

“He [Dele Alli] will be more productive in the upcoming matches and will contribute a lot to us. Those who criticise him will be ashamed for they are making a big mistake...they even forget that he’s just come out of injury. I trust him and he trusts me too. Very soon we’ll all be having a standing ovation for Dele Alli. I promise that,” says Besiktas manager Valérien Ismaël. [Inside Futbol via Fotomac]

Blues linked with 25-year-old Bundesliga winger Marcus Thuram. [HITC via Talking Transfers Podcast]

James Tarkowski talks about his Everton journey so far on Everton’s Official Podcast. [EFC]

Under-18s midfielder Callum Bates signs first pro deal. [EFC]

“I feel settled here. We had a really good preseason; I knew some of the players and Brian [Sorensen] before I arrived so that helped a lot to settle in as quickly as I have. Everyone has been so welcoming and honestly, they all feel like family to me now which is so important for us as a team this season. The fans are part of that, too. I heard them chanting my name throughout our first home game which was great!,” says Everton Women defender Katrine Veje. [EFC]

