Thursday’s Toffee Bites: New takeover bid, Coady price tag, Kudus & Kamada latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

Another day, and another new group interested in purchasing the Toffees. This time it’s a Hollywood-based group led by a couple of media producers and former Everton director Kevin Harris. [RBM]

A member of the legendary trio the Dogs of War, John Ebbrell has left the club to join David Unsworth’s coaching staff at Oldham Athletic. [RBM]

“It’s an amazing feeling when you get your first goal, especially for this club. It’s very special and I think it’s one I will remember for the rest of my life. I’m happy it finally clicked and hopefully this is the start now and I can keep going and get some more.” - Lewis Dobbin talking about scoring his first goal for Derby County where he’s on loan for the season.

It looks like Everton will not have to pay too much to make the loan deal for Conor Coady permanent - just £4.5 million in fact. [Telegraph]

Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of suitors for Everton target Mohamed Kudus who has begun the season on fire. [Bild]

Another Everton target Daichi Kamada has a new contract extension offer from his current side Eintracht Frankfurt should he choose to sign it, or else the attacking midfielder could leave in January as well.

“Before I came here, I did not anticipate what a wonderful experience Besiktas would be for me. I had neither anticipated nor imagined the love I have seen here since I arrived. This means a lot to me. I can feel comfortable due to this love and the way that I want to pay the fans back is to give them a trophy.” - Dele is enjoying his time in Turkey. [Besiktas, via Echo]

What To Watch

Europa League and Europa Conference League action on today - the Toffees’ Sunday opponents Manchester United will be in action too.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

