Another day, and another new group interested in purchasing the Toffees. This time it’s a Hollywood-based group led by a couple of media producers and former Everton director Kevin Harris. [RBM]

A member of the legendary trio the Dogs of War, John Ebbrell has left the club to join David Unsworth’s coaching staff at Oldham Athletic. [RBM]

“It’s an amazing feeling when you get your first goal, especially for this club. It’s very special and I think it’s one I will remember for the rest of my life. I’m happy it finally clicked and hopefully this is the start now and I can keep going and get some more.” - Lewis Dobbin talking about scoring his first goal for Derby County where he’s on loan for the season.

On-loan from Everton, Lewis Dobbin scored his first senior goal for Derby County last night. #EFC #DCFC pic.twitter.com/f8bjvJZWw5 — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) October 5, 2022

It looks like Everton will not have to pay too much to make the loan deal for Conor Coady permanent - just £4.5 million in fact. [Telegraph]

Borussia Dortmund have joined the list of suitors for Everton target Mohamed Kudus who has begun the season on fire. [Bild]

Another Everton target Daichi Kamada has a new contract extension offer from his current side Eintracht Frankfurt should he choose to sign it, or else the attacking midfielder could leave in January as well.

News #Ndicka & #Kamada: Both players have written offers from Frankfurt. They can extend at least until 2025 anytime, would become top-earners. SGE wants to keep them but not at any price. Therefore the club takes the risk to loose them as a free agent in 2023. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 3, 2022

“Before I came here, I did not anticipate what a wonderful experience Besiktas would be for me. I had neither anticipated nor imagined the love I have seen here since I arrived. This means a lot to me. I can feel comfortable due to this love and the way that I want to pay the fans back is to give them a trophy.” - Dele is enjoying his time in Turkey. [Besiktas, via Echo]

