Everton and hummel agree on a contract extension until the 2023-24 season. [RBM]

Promising youngster Reece Welch signs new deal. [RBM]

Tom Davies talks about his goals for this season and shares many laughs with footy podcasters ‘The Cooligans’.

Rafa Benitez could be making his return to the Premier League, this time with Nottingham Forest and their 20+ summer signings. [The Telegraph]

The Everton Under-21s defeat Harrogate Town on penalties in the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]

Donny van de Beek has reportedly been told he can look for a new club this upcoming transfer window. Would you have him back, Blues? [90 Min]

Everton’s game against Manchester United is at the strange kickoff time of 7pm on Sunday night because of a rule this season about games on Sky Sports and BT not being televised at the same time. [Daily Mail]

Despite Wolves sacking manager Bruno Lage, there will reportedly be no worries of Conor Coady being recalled from loan, with Everton looking to potentially sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal. [The Times]

