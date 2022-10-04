Everton extend contract with hummel

Everton today announced that they agreed had on a contract extension with hummel that will see the Club continue its relationship with the iconic sportswear brand until the summer of 2024.

Since first partnering with the Club in 2020, hummel have been integral to five record-breaking kit launches.

The new agreement will see hummel continue to manufacture and supply Everton with bespoke playing, training and travel wear for the 2023/24 season.

As technical partner, hummel kits out the Men’s, Women’s and Academy squads, as well as the Club’s coaching and Everton in the Community staff.

Their innovative design and production has also led to a range of limited-edition products, including the Alan Ball training shoe - marking 50 years since the Everton Giant wore his iconic white hummel boots – and more recently the ‘Stars and Stripes’ US warm-up shirt and the Copenhagen 21 LGBTQ+ warm-up jersey.

hummel have recently been in the headlines with the muted designs for the kits for Denmark at this year’s World Cup, to reflect their stance regarding the hosts Qatar’s less-than-stellar human rights record.

They remain the only kitmaker to have made such a strong statement about the ‘sportswashing’ that is going on with Qatar holding the global showcase, though there are expected to be more protests as we get closer to the kickoff date for the tournament.

hummel will continue to work with the club’s official retail partner, Fanatics, helping to deliver a comprehensive selection of official merchandise to Everton fans.

Fanatics, a global leader in licensed sports merchandise and leading digital sports platform, currently operate the Club’s Everton One and Everton Two retail stores and evertondirect.com, the club’s official online store.

