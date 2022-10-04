Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours?

“We’re building, that’s for sure. From where we came from... for the size of this club, with the history of it, the fanbase and the passion - we can’t be settling for what happened last year. I came into that and the lads fought brilliantly. The spirit of the whole club came together.

“Now it’s about what comes next. We want to get back up in the table. It’s something that’s so easy to say and difficult to do. We’ve shown a little bit now with back-to-back wins and we have absolutely have to stay on it.” - Manager Frank Lampard talks about his expectations for this Everton squad. [EFC]

Closing out our match coverage from Everton’s win at Southampton with 5 Stats and Three Takeaways from the game.

On-loan Ellis Simms could miss a couple more weeks for Sunderland with his toe issue. [Shields Gazette]

Defensive pair Conor Coady and James Tarkowski are a big reason why Everton have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

Manchester United need to upgrade at the goalkeeper position with David de Gea about to turn 32, and apparently Erik ten Hag is interested in Jordan Pickford. [Telegraph]

Apparently Everton do not expect Dele to play for the Blues again. He still has a year on his Toffees contract after his loan deal in Turkey expires if Besiktas choose not to make his transfer permanent. [Football Insider]

Former Everton forward Ademola Lookman has hit upon some success with Atalanta in Italy, with his winner this weekend pushing his side to the top of the Serie A. [Football Italia]

What To Watch

Champions League Matchweek 3 action with games in Groups A-D today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook