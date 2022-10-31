5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Stalemate at Fulham

Apprehensive Attack

It doesn’t take rocket science to identify Everton’s biggest weakness this season: scoring goals. The Toffees' 11 goals thus far this season puts them joint-18th in the Premier League, level with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and Southampton. Although Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to fitness and sharpness has helped and isn’t yet complete, it’s clear that Lampard’s men must improve going forward, either on the training pitch or in the form of a January signing. It will be interesting to see Thelwell and co’s philosophy in the notoriously difficult winter window, but the needs that need to be addressed are clear.

Everton have failed to score in each of their last 3 Premier League games away from home - the first time they failed to score in 3 consecutive away league games since February-March 2015. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) October 29, 2022

Surprising Shutout

Fulham, on the other hand, have scored 22 goals so far this season, which places them 6th in the league. They have conceded the same amount, yes, but the fact of the matter is that they have proven to be a very dangerous team going forward this season, and so Lampard can take solace in yet another clean sheet. The Toffees kept only 8 clean sheets all last season, but have already reached half of that figure through their first 12 games.

Everton are the first visiting team to keep a clean sheet against Fulham at Craven Cottage this season.



Jordan Pickford and co. hold firm. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/vneXICElsY — Squawka (@Squawka) October 29, 2022

Pickford’s Prowess

England’s #1 has been in top form so far this season, as he has been for all of 2022. He has prevented 4.5 goals according to post-shot xG - goals allowed, which ranks second in the league, only behind Alisson. Gareth Southgate will love to see his first-choice shot-stopper in this kind of form heading into the World Cup, and although I’m sure it won’t be, the argument about who England’s best goalkeeper is should be over and done.

Jordan Pickford is having an outstanding season#EFC pic.twitter.com/8hDoGGb4fk — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) October 29, 2022

Missing Red Mist

In his post-match press conference, Frank Lampard explained his frustration at the fact that Aleksander Mitrovic was not sent off for his late challenge on Idrissa Gueye. Although I’m not personally convinced that the Serbian deserved a sending-off, the fact of the matter is that it is one of multiple tackles Everton have suffered from this season that were unequivocally worse than Allan’s on Saint-Maximin last year for which the Brazilian saw red. Where is the consistency?

An opposition player has not been sent off in any of Everton's last 101 games in all competitions. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) October 29, 2022

Point Preserved

As I mentioned in my instant match-reaction video, Fulham should certainly be the more disappointed side to not have taken all three points from this match. Although Everton threatened in the first half, the Cottagers had nearly complete control in the second period. I saw Evertonians on Twitter complaining about the performance and our lack of dominance; we can’t expect to dominate games away from home just mere months after barely escaping a relegation scrap. As Lampard has explained many times, it’s all a part of the process, and keeping a clean sheet away from home against a team in good form is certainly a step in the right direction.