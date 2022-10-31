Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Watch the highlights below.

“To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet,” says Pickford. [RBM]

“It was a red card for Mitrovic, I have nothing against him but he knew, he put his arm up straight away. VAR is there to deal with these things. Last year our midfielder Allan got a yellow, it was upgraded to red and he got a four-game ban. It was nowhere near as forceful as that one tonight. It was a red card and we haven’t had those decisions this year,” says Lampard. [RBM]

Watch some new footage of the latest Bramley-Moore developments.

“My Everton connection will always be there. How that is going forward is down to the owners to talk about. For me, to be a strong leader, you have to evolve. If I want to go to Everton one day, I’m going to go with my eyes wide open. I’m only 42. When an opportunity comes, I need to be ready,” says Tim Cahill. [Daily Mail]

Under-18s midfielder Matthew Apter signs first professional deal. [EFC]

Everton reportedly had the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a teenager, but opted in favor of fellow youth talent Wayne Rooney. [Echo]

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 3-0. [RBM]

“I think that I have adapted well to the Premier League, I have made my mark match after match, gaining confidence and maturity. It’s a different league with a different intensity to what I’ve been used to. I have very high expectations of myself, I want to play every game, be in every competition, play as much as possible. I didn’t have any guarantees when I arrived, only superstars have playing time guarantees. I had to work, show what I was worth in training and it paid off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo via RTBF]

The Under-21s defeat Manchester City 6-3. [EFC]

It looks like Big Yerry Mina is finally fit.

Everton defender Yerry Mina has now returned to first team training after overcoming an injury he sustained against Chelsea on the opening day of the season pic.twitter.com/OnqUifjwPF — The Bobble (@ElBobble) October 28, 2022

Blues linked with 25-year-old Brazilian defender Caio Henrique. [Echo via iG Esporte]

What To Watch

Some La Liga and Serie A action on today. Happy Halloween!

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook