 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mina fitness latest, Under-21s victorious, defender linked

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Ayr United v Partick Thistle - Cinch Scottish Championship Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Fulham 0-0. Watch the highlights below.

To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet,” says Pickford. [RBM]

“It was a red card for Mitrovic, I have nothing against him but he knew, he put his arm up straight away. VAR is there to deal with these things. Last year our midfielder Allan got a yellow, it was upgraded to red and he got a four-game ban. It was nowhere near as forceful as that one tonight. It was a red card and we haven’t had those decisions this year,” says Lampard. [RBM]

Watch some new footage of the latest Bramley-Moore developments.

My Everton connection will always be there. How that is going forward is down to the owners to talk about. For me, to be a strong leader, you have to evolve. If I want to go to Everton one day, I’m going to go with my eyes wide open. I’m only 42. When an opportunity comes, I need to be ready,” says Tim Cahill. [Daily Mail]

Under-18s midfielder Matthew Apter signs first professional deal. [EFC]

Everton reportedly had the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a teenager, but opted in favor of fellow youth talent Wayne Rooney. [Echo]

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 3-0. [RBM]

I think that I have adapted well to the Premier League, I have made my mark match after match, gaining confidence and maturity. It’s a different league with a different intensity to what I’ve been used to. I have very high expectations of myself, I want to play every game, be in every competition, play as much as possible. I didn’t have any guarantees when I arrived, only superstars have playing time guarantees. I had to work, show what I was worth in training and it paid off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo via RTBF]

The Under-21s defeat Manchester City 6-3. [EFC]

It looks like Big Yerry Mina is finally fit.

Blues linked with 25-year-old Brazilian defender Caio Henrique. [Echo via iG Esporte]

What To Watch

Some La Liga and Serie A action on today. Happy Halloween!

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...