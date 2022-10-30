Pickford’s confidence continuing to grow after another clean sheet

Everton fought Fulham to a scoreless stalemate at Craven Cottage yesterday, with Marco Silva’s current side almost getting the better of his former side. However, it was the Blues’ defence — so often the Achilles heel under Silva — that ensured Frank Lampard’s side got the point, led by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Speaking during his post-match interview, Pickford spoke about his focus going into the game yesterday.

“I said in my interview before the game we needed to get a result. They are a good side and we know [Aleksandar] Mitrovic is a good player, who is going to work the backline all the time. When called upon, I said I would be there to make the saves. I thought I did that tonight.”

Was getting the draw a damper considering how dominant the Toffees had looked last week beating Crystal Palace?

“To get a point away from home is always good and to keep a clean sheet is always good as well. We could have maybe got something more out of the game but I think that’s us just wanting to get better and better each time we play. We want perfection, but you will never be perfect in a football match. “I think I made some good saves and I’ve worked hard all week. I say that all the time - I work all week to put in a performance when I need to. I felt I did that today and I’m happy with the clean sheet.”

Could Everton be doing more in the attacking phase of the game right now?

“Yes but at least we’re getting chances. The lads are doing really well, with and without the ball, To get a point away from home and a clean sheet, it’s a positive from where we were last season, struggling away from home. We are picking up some points away from home so it has got to be pleasing.”

Pickford is off to an excellent start to the season, and with the World Cup coming up his confidence has to be sky-high.