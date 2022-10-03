5 Telling Stats from Everton’s 2-1 Comeback Victory Over Southampton

Turning the Tables

Southampton away has been a notoriously slippery fixture for Everton over recent years, as the Toffees had lost 7 of their last 9 visits to St Mary’s Stadium coming into Saturday’s match. And so, when the Saints took the lead through Joe Aribo in the second half, many Evertonians including myself thought that was probably that. The away end I was in was immediately deflated. However, Everton had other plans, and the limbs which ensued were unforgettable.

Everton's 2-1 win over Southampton was the first time they came from behind to win at St Mary's. Before the win, their record at St Mary's when they were in a losing position was W0 D1 L8. #EFC #SOUEVE — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) October 1, 2022

Coady’s Continued Class

In my post-match video which went up on the Royal Blue Mersey Twitter account shortly following full-time, I named Conor Coady as my player of the match. I hadn’t seen any of these stats at that point but the numbers, along with the Everton Twitter poll results support that selection. His performances since joining the club have been brilliant, and after his potential winner in the Merseyside Derby was ruled out, it was great to see him get his first goal for the club. He has been a truly inspired signing by Kevin Thelwell, and I’m sure his loan move will become permanent sooner than later.

Conor Coady’s game by numbers vs. Southampton:



86% pass accuracy

43 touches

5/9 long balls completed

4 clearances

2/2 aerial duels won

1/1 ground duels won

1 goal



Kickstarted the comeback. ✅ pic.twitter.com/h6n9rXKuSL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 1, 2022

Ridiculously Rapid Response

Seeing Everton come from behind to win a game is a rare enough occurrence as it is, but seeing it happen so quickly is something I never thought I’d see. The swing of emotions in the away end was unlike anything I’ve experienced. Dwight McNeil’s maiden Everton strike, which gave the Toffees the lead, came just 144 seconds after Coady’s equalizer; a goalscoring flurry reminiscent of the home victory over Burnley last season when Andros Townsend’s screamer was followed shortly by Demarai Gray’s cool finish. Scoring in bunches is fun.

There were just 5 minutes between Everton conceding to fall behind and taking the lead against Southampton - their quickest turnaround since against Blackburn in November 1962 (3 minutes). #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) October 2, 2022

Best in the League

With Manchester City conceding three times in their Manchester Derby victory, Everton have now overtaken them for the best defensive record in the league thus far. However, Everton’s xG allowed (18th), shots per 90 (20th) and shots on target per 90 (17th) do not look as great, so it’s clear that a combination of poor finishing, excellent goalkeeping from Jordan Pickford, and a bit of luck is to thank for this stat. That being said, long may it continue.

Fewest goals conceded in the Premier League this season:



7 - Everton

8 - Arsenal, Brighton, Newcastle

9 - Liverpool, West, Wolves, Man City



pic.twitter.com/9b68nMnkxL — Squawka (@Squawka) October 3, 2022

Momentum Maintained

Frank Lampard’s side is really starting to pick up some steam now after their slow start to the season, and with the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the horizon, there is a lot of reason for optimism on the blue half of Merseyside at the moment. With difficult fixtures against United, Spurs, and Newcastle coming up, it was important that Everton found another three points against a struggling Southampton side, and that they did. Having now gone unbeaten in six league games and seven in all competitions, it’s clear to see that the Everton project is getting back on track under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.