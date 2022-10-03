Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeated Southampton 2-1 to make it two wins in two games. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And some behind-the-scenes clips from the big win.

The Everton Under-18s defeated Manchester City 1-0. [EFC]

However the Under-21s fell to Fulham 2-0. [EFC]

Salomon Rondon has reportedly turned down a move to UAE side Sharjah FC. [Mirror]

The Toffees are on course to lock up defender Reece Welch on new deal. [The Athletic]

Jordan Pickford won the Premier League Save of the Month award for keeping out Darwin Nunez’s Merseyside Derby effort. [EFC]

ICYMI, Everton have been heavily fined for the two pitch invasions that happened during and after the 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park last season to secure Premier League survival. [RBM]

Hear Man United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV forward Cody Gakpo and a move is likely during the January transfer window. Club reps will keep tabs over World Cup. Dutch side want club-record fee. Full story @Transfersdotcom: https://t.co/2o4Dn98S5Y — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) September 29, 2022

What To Watch

Leicester City take on Nottingham Forest in a bottom of the table clash. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

