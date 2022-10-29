Everton at Fulham: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged

Lineups

With just three league games to go before the World Cup break, Everton travel to London today to take on former manager Marco Silva and his Fulham side who have easily been the most impressive of the trio that were promoted to the Premier League this season.

Everton ended a three-game losing streak last weekend with a solid 3-0 win at home against Crystal Palace in a dominant performance for Frank Lampard’s men. The challenge this week will be replicating that kind of showing away from Goodison Park, especially against a scrappy opponent that often eschews defending for attack.

Led by the aerial prowess and fox-in-the-box mindset of Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Londoners will provide the Everton defence a different kind of challenge than they have seen this season. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin reinstated to the starting XI, the Blues will be a different attacking force in their own right, so we could be in for a spectacle in the feature game of the evening.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 13

Date and start time: Saturday, October 29th at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Craven Cottage, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,700

Weather: 66°F/19°C, partly cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBC, Peacock, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game, coverage will resume with an instant reaction at full time.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

It hasn’t been that long since the Blues last played the Cottagers as they were in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. The Toffees slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home behind closed doors after a COVID-enforced break had interrupted the season.

Their last trip to Craven Cottage was a good one though, winning 3-2 with a brace from Calvert-Lewin and one from Abdoulaye Doucoure.