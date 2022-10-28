Everton at Fulham: Predicted Line-Up | Patterson Back In?

A three-defeat streak was broken last weekend as Everton put in our of their best performances in a long, long time in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Now the Blues head to Craven Cottage to face a Fulham side who have impressed so far under a certain Marco Silva.

So how will Frank line up his Everton side as we look to solidify our position ahead of the World Cup break?

Who’s Out?

One fantastic piece of news: Nathan Patterson has returned from injury and is back in the Everton squad.

Apart from that, only longer term absentees Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend remain out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS FULHAM

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Maupay

Tactics and Formation

After such an impressive display last weekend, Frank surely won’t deviate much from that setup.

The only real question for him will be whether to bring the youthful exuberance of Nathan Patterson for the leadership and experience of Seamus Coleman.

I’m sure many Blues would lean towards Patterson, but I think he’ll start with Coleman and bring Patterson on in the second half in order to rebuild his fitness.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 6/10

The only contentious position this week. Coleman or Patterson?

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Conor Coady – 10/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 10/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Nathan Patterson

Michael Keane

Mason Holgate

Abdoulaye Doucoure

James Garner

Tom Davies

Dwight McNeil

Neal Maupay