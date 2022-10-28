Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Everton rumoured to be interested in Scottish youngster Lewis Pirie. [Daily Record]

Sky Sports did an in-depth analysis on just how good Alex Iwobi has been this season. [Sky Sports]

“I’m committed to playing and want to be playing as long as I can. I really enjoy it at Everton, it’s a great group of goalkeepers and I love pushing myself and trying to do what I can,” says Asmir Begovic about his future. [iNews]

If you do anything today, read and watch this touching story of the Ruston family, who were able to meet their Everton heroes with a visit to Finch Farm. [itv]

Blues are being linked with 27-year-old Wolves winger Daniel Podence. [Football Insider]

