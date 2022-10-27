Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-21s made it two wins out of two in the Premier League International Cup by seeing off Hertha Berlin at Haig Avenue. Watch highlights here including a stunner by Francis Okoronkwo. [EFC]

Everton Women won on penalties in the first game of the Continental League Cup, beating Aston Villa for the second time in less than a week. [EFC]

Director of Football Kevin Thelwell spoke at the Fan Advisory Board Meeting last night and articulated his vision for the club. [EFC]

“He explained that four strategic pillars have been at the centre of his planning since he took up his role in February this year. It is a framework that is focused on shaping a consistent identity across all Everton teams from the Academy through to the senior men’s and women’s teams, the support structures that are placed around players and coaches and the ongoing development of staff, all delivered through the filter of the Club’s values and standard.”

The protracted departure of Emilio Lawrence looks like it is happening according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester City have finally signed top talent Emilio Lawrence after long negotiations. It’s done — as deal has been signed, medical completed. #MCFC



Lawrence joins City from #EFC, he was also part of the U23 team last season. Big statement by City to sign more top talents. pic.twitter.com/62ZxH7Rcv6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2022

A great interview with Seamus Coleman from Saturday’s match programme. [EFC]

“It feels like a different dressing room this season,” says Coleman. “We’ve got a great group. James is a big part of that. He’s been unbelievable since he came in. He’s a great player and he’s a great character, too. It’s hard to mention James without mentioning Conor Coady in the same breath. Again, he’s such an infectious person – he’s so full of life, full of personality and enthusiasm all the time. We’ve learned a lot from last season and the manager is trying to build his own philosophy and his own standards around the building. Slowly but surely, I believe it will all come together.”

The “My Everton” series continues with #60 being memories of Rotterdam. [EFC]

Everton are in the sin bin once again after the handbags against Crystal Palace.

