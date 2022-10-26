 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: McKennie eyed, Kudus latest, youngster signs

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Sunderland v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everton Women extend partnership with popular game Football Manager. [RBM]

Listen in for a chat with Everton’s dynamic defensive pairing Conor Coady and James Tarkowski.

Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen previews his side’s match today against Aston Villa. [EFC]

The Under-21s defender Kyle John signs new deal. The right back is currently next in line after Nathan Patterson and club captain Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

It looks like Everton, amongst other clubs, have been keeping an eye on USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

Heavily-linked Everton target Mohammed Kudus has started the season on a tear for Ajax Amsterdam, but is now being linked with a move to the Bundesliga. [HITC via Sky Germany]

On-loan striker Ellis Simms looks close to making his return for Sunderland. [Sunderland Echo]

How good was Amadou Onana on Saturday?

The Under-21s defeat Hertha Berlin 4-1. [EFC]

Coady talks his move to Everton and more in this interview with talkSPORT.

What To Watch

Some more Champions League action on today’s slate.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

