Everton Women extend partnership with popular game Football Manager. [RBM]

Listen in for a chat with Everton’s dynamic defensive pairing Conor Coady and James Tarkowski.

Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen previews his side’s match today against Aston Villa. [EFC]

The Under-21s defender Kyle John signs new deal. The right back is currently next in line after Nathan Patterson and club captain Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

It looks like Everton, amongst other clubs, have been keeping an eye on USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie.

Several Premier League clubs have scouted McKennie, including Newcastle, Leeds, Everton and Arsenal. But none have advanced interest yet. He's a player who could well move to England in January but right now there is nothing advanced from any potential Premier League suitors. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 24, 2022

Heavily-linked Everton target Mohammed Kudus has started the season on a tear for Ajax Amsterdam, but is now being linked with a move to the Bundesliga. [HITC via Sky Germany]

On-loan striker Ellis Simms looks close to making his return for Sunderland. [Sunderland Echo]

The Under-21s defeat Hertha Berlin 4-1. [EFC]

Coady talks his move to Everton and more in this interview with talkSPORT.

