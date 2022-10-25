Everton Women and Football Manager Extend Partnership

Everton is delighted to announce that Football Manager will continue to be an official partner for the Club’s women’s team.

The renewal of the partnership, first launched in 2021, will see Football Manager branding continue to appear on interview backdrops and across content output from Everton Women’s official social media accounts.

The renowned gaming brand will also feature in pitchside advertising at Everton Women’s purpose-built home at Walton Hall Park. The ongoing partnership dovetails the world’s leading football management simulation game with one of the most respected and ambitious clubs in women’s sport.

Sports Interactive first launched its famous online management simulator in 1992 and has gone on to sell 40 million copies globally. Football Manager includes a database of over 800,000 players and staff, and has begun work on including women’s football in a future edition of the game.

The continuation of this partnership with Everton Women, one of Sports Interactive’s first with an FA WSL side, will provide the brand with access to matchday experiences, player appearances and official merchandise for giveaways.

Richard Trafford, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Sports Interactive, said:

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with Everton Women. “The founders of our studio are lifelong Everton fans, so we know very well just how passionate and loyal the supporters are.” “Everton was the studio’s first top-flight partner a decade ago and to continue this relationship with the club, who not only do great work in the community, but also have an ever-increasing global reach, will hopefully help us reach new heights with all our Football Manager titles. “Introducing women’s football to Football Manager is a long-standing commitment of the studio and this partnership with Everton is a key part of reinforcing our support of the women’s game.”

Alan McTavish, Chief Executive Officer for Everton Women, added: