Check out Kevin’s “Three Takeaways” from the dominant win over Crystal Palace. [RBM]

“Everything Everton have lacked during a three-game losing streak, admittedly against strong opposition, they demonstrated on Saturday. Palace are no mugs: they had lost only to Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea before getting hammered at Goodison Park”

Catch up on the fortunes and misfortunes of the Everton Under-21’s. [RBM]

Vitaliy Mykolenko was inspired by Frank Lampard before the Palace match. [Echo]

James Tarkowski discusses his potential inclusion in the England World Cup squad. [BBC]

A great interview with Anthony Gordon after his much improved performance against Palace:

Asked about the relentless work-ethic he displayed throughout the game, Gordon said: “I would say that comes naturally to me. If I’m honest with myself, though, I’ve not been good enough at it this year. It was time for me to go back to basics. I think I got my reward for that. Because I worked so hard, I got my goal. I believe in making your own luck. If I keep doing the right things, things will come good for me.” [EFC]

Nathan Patterson gives an update on his injury in an interview with Everton TV. [EFC]

The Festive period schedule has been announced by the Premier League which means Boxing Day at home and New Years Eve down the East Lancs Road. [EFC]

Everton’s festive fixture schedule:

Monday 26 December: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3pm (Amazon Prime)

Saturday 31 December: Everton at Manchester City, 3pm

Tuesday 3 January: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 7.45pm

