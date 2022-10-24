5 Stats from Everton’s Convincing Victory Over Crystal Palace

Persuasive Performance

As I mentioned in my post-game reaction video on the Royal Blue Mersey Twitter account, you have to look back quite a way in order to find an Everton victory as comprehensive as Saturday’s dismantling of Crystal Palace. It’s hard for me to remember a game in which so many individuals excelled to such a degree. Everton were outstanding in every area of the pitch and dominated the Londoners on their way to three vital points.

Everton's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace was their biggest win since they beat Leeds 3-0 last February.



Before the win over Palace, each of the Blues' previous 8 wins in all competitions were by a 1-goal margin. #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) October 22, 2022

Alex Amazes Again

He’s done it again. Alex Iwobi was declared Man of the Match for the umpteenth time this season thanks to the two assists he provided to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil respectively. He was excellent all day long, and I don’t even know what to say about that backheel flick that teed up McNeil for the Toffees’ third goal. Utterly brilliant. He also had 4 recoveries and 2 tackles, if his activity on the ball wasn’t enough. Iwobi has truly staked his claim as one of the best do-it-all midfielders in the league this season, and long may it continue.

Three players have provided 5+ assists in the Premier League this season:



◎ 9 - Kevin De Bruyne

◎ 5 - Bernardo Silva

◉ 5 - Alex Iwobi



Keeping company with the City boys. pic.twitter.com/5x8kD5JnJu — Squawka (@Squawka) October 22, 2022

Dominic Delivers

Although Neal Maupay has done an adequate job since his arrival, it’s been clear for some time just how much Everton have missed the Dominic Calvert-Lewin of old. On Saturday, we saw him. He bullied a quality defender in Marc Guehi and made him look downright silly before smashing home in the 11th minute to give Everton a deserved lead. His hold-up and link-up play were superb. His first touch was sharp, and his finish deadly. A goal in his first start back at Goodison since the Palace miracle last season was exactly what the doctor ordered and should be a massive confidence boost for the England international. His return is a massive boost for Frank Lampard, and hopefully, he will continue delivering performances of that caliber.

5 - Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored five Premier League goals against Crystal Palace, his joint-best return against a side in the competition (also Newcastle). Targeted. pic.twitter.com/7f49QpIrvx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2022

Tarkowski’s Tenacity

The partnership of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski has completely transformed Everton’s defensive character, and with all due respect to the former’s performance, the latter’s was particularly outstanding. The standout moment was his tackle on Jean-Phillipe Mateta to not only thwart the counter-attack but also win a goal-kick in the process. Tarkowski now ranks first among defenders in the Premier League in blocks, second in both clearances and aerial duels won, and third in interceptions. Not bad for a free transfer from Burnley!

James Tarkowski's stats against Crystal Palace:



Touches - 70

Successful passes - 49

Successful forward passes - 32

Successful long balls - 3

Pass accuracy - 88%

Clearances - 6

Aerial duels won - 5

Interceptions - 3

Shots blocked - 1

Fouls won - 1

Recoveries - 1#EFC #EVECRY — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) October 22, 2022

The Captain’s Command

On the 13th anniversary of his Everton debut, Seamus Coleman produced an exceptional defensive performance against one of the most difficult wingers to defend in the entire Premier League. I’m not sure if the skipper has let Wilf Zaha out of his back pocket just yet (2 goals, 2 assists in 15 games against the Blues). The 34-year-old has faced some criticism for his performances since Nathan Patterson’s injury, but in my view, he has done a more than admirable job filling in for the Scot. Frank Lampard told us before the match that Patterson could be back in action as soon as next week, but I don’t feel the need to rush him back after witnessing such a tremendous display by the Club Captain.