Everton defeat Crystal Palace 3-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below, including the most-excellent second and third goals.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It was everything we needed today. We’ve been on a tough run of games which we have competed in but today had everything. It had the organisation, the aggression and real energy in the team and them some real quality goals from us against a real quality opposition. It was a really good afternoon for us to see players feel that confidence and to see players come into the game that haven’t been getting so many minutes and that’s great for the group,” says Frank Lampard. [RBM]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the big win.

Everton Women defeat Aston Villa 1-0. [RBM]

“Everyone’s been buying into the manager’s plans. When something comes to life which we do on the training pitch – the patterns of play – you have to commend him and say, ‘Thank you for giving us the ideas’. It’s just up to us to put them into action...we have to keep this hunger and this motivation. It’s another test away at Fulham next weekend and we’ll go again,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

Just how good has Iwobi been this season?

Only Kevin De Bruyne has provided more Premier League assists this season than Alex Iwobi (4). #EVECRY — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 22, 2022

Read up on the latest club takeover talks. [Echo]

“It is every boy’s dream to play at a World Cup but the main focus for me has been getting back to peak physicality and putting in good performances for Everton. That is the most important thing. (This) is a good step forward for me, to get on the scoresheet with a confident performance. It’s always a bonus to score in front of the England manager but, no, I haven’t spoken to him. I know what I need to do and I’ve done it my whole life. I’ve always benefitted from hard work, dedication and self-belief, so nothing’s changed in that respect,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [Irish Examiner]

The Under-18s drew against Newcastle United 1-1. [EFC]

Watch some of the latest drone footage from Bramley-Moore.

“The giant roof trusses are being prepared on the pitch space, ahead of the first installation in the coming fortnight. These giant steel structures can be seen in our latest stadium update, which shows the constant changes taking place at Bramley-Moore Dock. Beneath that, the forest of scaffolding that spanned the ground floor several weeks ago has now been removed, revealing the expanse of space within,” says CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale. [EFC]

Under-18s midfielder Jack Patterson signs first professional deal. [EFC]

“I loved the 16 years I spent at Everton since I was a youngster. And I loved my time under Frank Lampard. But I felt I was ready for a change. Ready to become a man and a personality in my own right. To do that, I had to leave England and my comfort zone,” says Jonjoe Kenny. [Echo via BZ-Berlin]

You just have to watch that second goal again. School of Science stuff that.

From back to front, a superb team goal pic.twitter.com/aAuMdVAMly — Everton (@Everton) October 23, 2022

