Everton vs Crystal Palace: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.

The Eagles have had a mixed bag of results to start the season, and sit just three points ahead of the Blues. In fact, a two-goal win for the hosts will see them leapfrog the visitors, but they will need to muster a lot of the spirit from both the fans and the players from the last time the two sides met here to achieve that.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 12

Date and start time: Saturday, October 22nd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 63°F/17°C, partly cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Crystal Palace

Last Meeting

The last time the Blues played Palace was a very momentous occasion, with the home side rallying from a two-goal deficit at the break to roar back with three goals in the second stanza to snatch three points and secure Premier League survival. The winner, courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header five minutes from the end, led to utter pandemonium at Goodison Park with two separate pitch invasions from delirious fans. Lampard’s side will have to channel some of that energy today to break out of their slump.