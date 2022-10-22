Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Final | Blues back to winning ways

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Dominant performance from the Blues today as Lampard gets it right with his tactics and lineup.

90+4’ - Final whistle, Everton have won 3-0 and will jump over Palace after a strong performance at Goodison Park. What a game the Blues played today.

90+3’ - Three minutes to be added on.

Garner fouls Zaha outside the box and is booked. Eze to take the freekick, dangerous position but he blasts it well over. That should be that here at GP.

85’ - Lampard sends on Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure even as the crowd are singing ‘Spirit of the Blues’ at full volume, with Gueye and Gordon coming off.

84’ - OH MY GOODNESS WHAT A GOAL! Dwight McNeil starts and finishes off a delightful move. His run into the box is good, he plays Iwobi into space and then the Nigerian wrongfoots everyone with a lovely backheel.. and McNeil sweeps home to make it 3-0 in style!!!

81’ - Everton freekick right by the corner flag on the right. McNeil with the inswinger, cleared by the Eagles.

80’ - Mateta the latest in the bookings parade, going in late on Coady’s ankle. The Blues will run the clock down some more.

77’ - Andersen bundles over DCL and then kicks out at him in frustration, still ref Simon Hooper doesn’t think the Dane can do any wrong.

The Blues second and third subs will be James Garner and Neal Maupay on for Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Rousing round of applause for the pair.

73’ - Blues first change is going to be Dwight McNeil on for Demarai Gray.

70’ - Gray booked for a poor challenge. He did leave his studs in there. Tempers are reaching a fever pitch. By the way Tarky also got booked for his part in the handbags previous to this.

69’ - Mateta tries to run away from Tarky but the veteran defender slides in and then gets the ricochet to go off the Eagles player for a goalkick, and the crowd appreciates his efforts.

66’ - Guehi fouls DCL and then Zaha leads with his elbow into the back of Gordon’s head and Goodison is livid, as are all the Blues on the pitch. Lots of shoving and shouting and then both Guehi and Zaha are booked, but that’s all it is. GP is not happy and understandably so.

63’ - GOOOOOOOOOO....... ah crap offside. Brilliant counter sees Myko in acres of space, his shot squirms out from under Guaita’s grasp and Gordon pounces on the rebound to walk the ball in, but the assistant referee says offside.

WAIT! VAR clearly shows Gordon was well onside and Goodison can celebrate again! Blues lead 2-0!!

61’ - Onana too lax with the ball in his own box, and then fouls Ayew on the edge of the box. This is dangerous, Olise goes for goal and skims it over the bar. Pickford had it covered.

That’s the Palace player’s last action today as he and Milivojevic go off, and Mateta and Schlupp come on. Vieira has gone all-out attack and the Blues will need to take advantage here.

58’ - The Blues are defending stoutly, but are not pressing as actively as they were in the first half and that is always risky. Palace — as the commentators reminded us — are the best team in the league in coming from behind this season.

51’ - Two big blocks! Myko and then Coady prevent shots going on goal. Palace on the ascendancy here. Eze’s corner is lame and cleared.

49’ - Gueye loses the ball and Palace break at speed. Coleman gets the ball but Zaha goes over his outstretched leg theatrically, and the ref only gives him the corner (and an Oscar nomination) despite his vocal protestations. Pickford laughing in Zaha’s face is a sight to see.

The two resulting Eagles corners are cleared.

46’ - Second half underway, no changes for either side.

Halftime Thoughts - The Blues have been the better side today, though Palace have come into the game as the half progressed.

45+3’ - Ayew somehow escapes a booking again! Cuts down Onana and the ref tells him no more when he should already have been booked. Shades of that game against Palace when we went there for the FA Cup last season.

45’ - There will be three minutes added on here.

43’ - Palace continuing to grab and tug all over the gaff, and finally the ref calls one. Gray is pulled down and then swiped at by Ayew on the left touchline. Poor delivery and the chance is wasted.

Andersen is cruising for a bruising here, he’s quite lost his composure.

38’ - DCL puts a cross into the box and Andersen concedes a corner. Low from Gray, out for another corner. Perfect height this time with all the Everton giants in the box, but Palace clear and Iwobi’s volley is wild.

35’ - Another collision, this time in the Everton box. Andersen and Myko went up for the ball, with the Blues defender pulling out from the challenge at the last minute and they both go down in a heap. Strange decision from the ref after he blows the whistle, choosing to give Palace the drop ball in their own half?!

30’ - Gordon wins a freekick very close to that spot where Gray sent in that ball for DCL to score from last season. Gray hits it deep this time, Tarky heads it back across goal and then Coady and Milivojevic clash heads going for the ball. The Blues defender looks worse off.

Both players eventually get up, ref calls for a drop ball and the home fans are unhappy at the loss of the attacking chance.

23 - Shot! Gordon cuts in from the right and fires off a shot with his left, but it’s too central and Guaita parries over. The corner is cleared by the away side.

16’ - Everton have continued to look the more incisive side here today.

11’ - GOAL!! How we have missed Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Wins the ball, starts the move and then finishes off a return pass from Alex Iwobi after undressing Marc Guehi, 1-0 to the good guys!

10’ - A shot! On target too! Gray takes advantage of a turnover outside the box and takes a snapshot, directly at Guaita.

5’ - Both sides attacking with gusto but with little else early on.

1’ - Underway

Lineups

Frank Lampard is keeping his faith in the same starting XI that managed to muster no shots on goal at Newcastle midweek

Everton

Crystal Palace

Preview

Everton take on Crystal Palace with just four games left to go before the early winter break for the World Cup. A lot of the early season goodwill has evaporated following three consecutive losses to sides in the top six. While that in itself was not unexpected, it was the manner of how those defeats came about that have been the most frustrating. The Blues have mustered two shots on goal in that trio of games, and their utter inability to mount concerted pressure on the opponent’s goal will have given Frank Lampard plenty to ponder before this next sequence of games - Palace, Fulham, Leicester City and then AFC Bournemouth twice in five days, first in the League Cup and then the league.

The Eagles have had a mixed bag of results to start the season, and sit just three points ahead of the Blues. In fact, a two-goal win for the hosts will see them leapfrog the visitors, but they will need to muster a lot of the spirit from both the fans and the players from the last time the two sides met here to achieve that.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 12

Date and start time: Saturday, October 22nd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 63°F/17°C, partly cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The last time the Blues played Palace was a very momentous occasion, with the home side rallying from a two-goal deficit at the break to roar back with three goals in the second stanza to snatch three points and secure Premier League survival. The winner, courtesy of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s diving header five minutes from the end, led to utter pandemonium at Goodison Park with two separate pitch invasions from delirious fans. Lampard’s side will have to channel some of that energy today to break out of their slump.