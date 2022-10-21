Everton vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Line-Up | Switch it Up?

While the media may be droning on about “three consecutive defeats”, the truth is that they were three very difficult games.

Everton would hope for something from those games, but in the next four games ahead of the World Cup, points can be expected.

So how will Frank line up his shot-fearing Blues at Goodison Park?

Who’s Out?

No news here. Same availability as Newcastle in midweek. So that means the Blues will again be without Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson.

The good news, though, is that Patterson should be back next week.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS PALACE

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED) , Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Maupay

Tactics and Formation

It will be probably be the same 4-3-3 setup that we’ve seen recently, but hopefully with a more expansive style – although that is difficult with Mykolenko and Coleman providing little attacking impetus from full-back.

I predicted a midfield shake-up in midweek but didn’t get it. It would be good to see some fresh legs in there against Palace though – with James Garner especially having shown glimpses of getting the ball moved forward creatively. Tom Davies could also be in with a shout with Idrissa Gana Gueye not particularly setting the world alight in the last couple of games.

It was a pleasant surprise to see Calvert-Lewin get his first start in midweek and hopefully he’s fresh enough to keep his place here. If not, Neal Maupay will return to the line-up.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 9/10

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Conor Coady – 10/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Tom Davies – 6/10

Although it’s very likely that Gueye keeps his place.

James Garner – 6/10

Deserves a chance to start and would give Onana a break to keep him fresh.

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Demarai Gray – 10/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Michael Keane

Mason Holgate

Ruben Vinagre

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Amadou Onana

Dwight McNeil

Dominic Calvert-Lewin