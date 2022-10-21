Everton vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Line-Up | Switch it Up?

While the media may be droning on about “three consecutive defeats”, the truth is that they were three very difficult games.
Everton would hope for something from those games, but in the next four games ahead of the World Cup, points can be expected.
So how will Frank line up his shot-fearing Blues at Goodison Park?
Who’s Out?
No news here. Same availability as Newcastle in midweek. So that means the Blues will again be without Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson.
The good news, though, is that Patterson should be back next week.
EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS PALACE
Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic
Defenders: Keane,
Mina (INJURED), Godfrey (INJURED), Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED), Vinagre, Welch
Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner
Wingers: Gray, Gordon,
Townsend (INJURY), McNeil, Mills
Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Maupay
Tactics and Formation
It will be probably be the same 4-3-3 setup that we’ve seen recently, but hopefully with a more expansive style – although that is difficult with Mykolenko and Coleman providing little attacking impetus from full-back.
I predicted a midfield shake-up in midweek but didn’t get it. It would be good to see some fresh legs in there against Palace though – with James Garner especially having shown glimpses of getting the ball moved forward creatively. Tom Davies could also be in with a shout with Idrissa Gana Gueye not particularly setting the world alight in the last couple of games.
It was a pleasant surprise to see Calvert-Lewin get his first start in midweek and hopefully he’s fresh enough to keep his place here. If not, Neal Maupay will return to the line-up.
Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)
Jordan Pickford – 10/10
Seamus Coleman – 9/10
James Tarkowski – 10/10
Conor Coady – 10/10
Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10
Tom Davies – 6/10
Although it’s very likely that Gueye keeps his place.
James Garner – 6/10
Deserves a chance to start and would give Onana a break to keep him fresh.
Alex Iwobi – 9/10
Anthony Gordon – 9/10
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10
Demarai Gray – 10/10
Bench
Asmir Begovic
Michael Keane
Mason Holgate
Ruben Vinagre
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Amadou Onana
Dwight McNeil
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
