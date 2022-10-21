Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We want to put things right, we want to improve and that’s what we need to do. It’s up to us to bounce back now. We need to learn from what’s happened, make the most of every game and look forward to the weekend,” says veteran defender Conor Coady. [EFC]

While many thought Frank Lampard would get the axe before Steven Gerrard, the now former Aston Villa boss has lost that race.

Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 20, 2022

Despite being heavily linked to him over the summer, numerous teams are now reportedly lining up for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz this upcoming window. [Football Insider]

Similarly to his time at Chelsea, Frank Lampard is implementing a fines system to keep the squad in line. [The Guardian]

The prophecy has been fulfilled as Minnesota United, who beat down on Everton 4-0 in preseason, were defeated in the MLS Playoffs by FC Dallas.

THE LEGEND OF ALAN VELASCO!!! pic.twitter.com/p39QyIjj8X — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 18, 2022

Everton are reportedly already eyeing strikers for 2023, though the squad seemingly won't be fully complete for at least a couple more windows. [iNews]

Hopefully Cody Gakpo is still on Everton’s radar if Anthony Gordon ever departs.

Eyed by #Everton as Gordon's potential replacement in the summer if he had left https://t.co/nZJbMrbx6r — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) October 20, 2022

“Ellis [Simms] won’t make the bench for Saturday. We’re hoping that he’ll join the group for training starting Monday...we’ve spoken a lot with Ellis and player welfare will always be at the forefront. We need him back but the right thing to do is to go through with the processes. If he gets through a full week of training then he could be ready to make the bench or even a start knowing that he won’t then complete 90 minutes. But we won’t take risks - we have a long way to go this season and we need Ellis to be fit for most of it,” says Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. [The Shields Gazette]

Anthony Gordon is leading the Premier League in something this season, but unfortunately it’s not goals or assists.

Anthony Gordon has the most yellow cards in the Premier League so far this season. pic.twitter.com/IfchaInOBW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2022

What To Watch

Some Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

It’s getting colder out, time to break out the jackets - check out the complete Everton collection on Kitbag.

Here’s today’s coupon - use code TOUCH / READY (Up to 65% OFF, exclusions apply)

Click the link for more - http://kitbag.evyy.net/rnMx7D