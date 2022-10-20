Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out the Instant Reaction to yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle. [RBM]

Lampard’s comments after the match. [EFC]

“It was frustrating in that we lost the game. I thought the performance was pretty good in footballing terms. We more than held our own, especially at the beginning of the game to silence the crowd before they scored. In the second half we opened them up a lot but we just didn’t have that bit in the final third. It was two closely-matched teams in the game but in both boxes we were a bit short tonight. In a game like this it’s not always easy but we can be much more clinical. The amount of times we played really well, played through their midfield line, but got the last pass wrong or the pass before that wrong. If you do that, it’s hard to get clear-cut chances so there’s certainly work to be done on that level.”

"We didn't do enough to create more with the opportunities we had when we played through their midfield lines. That's the frustration of the game."



Frank's #NEWEVE verdict: pic.twitter.com/Dgpbx92UP9 — Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2022

Everton could have used something like this against Newcastle.

20 years ago today pic.twitter.com/HTl09wma1K — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) October 19, 2022

Leon Osman was also reflecting on the Everton performance on the Amazon Prime coverage of the game:

“It’s below what you expect from a Premier League club. Too many times where they get towards the top end of the pitch and make poor decisions or not taking responsibility to take a shot, turning back, passing sideways and ending up where they came from. I am very frustrated.”

