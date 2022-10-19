Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Starting Lineups

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend.

Everton

⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️



DCL starts

Gordon returns from suspension#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/kQVhGSVnuQ — Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2022

Newcastle

Preview

Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of the World Cup break with the global showcase set to kick off in a month.

The Blues are reeling after losses at home against Manchester United and then away at Tottenham, and will be challenged away at St James Park tonight when they take on sixth-placed Newcastle United who are the latest pretenders to the top six club.

Having played just four days ago, it’ll be interesting to see if Frank Lampard rotates a few players into the side, especially with how lacklustre the Blues looked in the second half in North London.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 11

Date and start time: Wednesday, October 19th at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: St James Park, Newcastle, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 52,405

Weather: 52°F/11°C, cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 12 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Amazon Prime - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last took on the Magpies in a memorable meeting that helped secure Premier League survival for the Toffees. With Allan controversially sent off, Everton were holding on for a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park. Then a protester against the petroleum industry ziptied himself to Asmir Begovic’s post leading to a long delay as he was extricated. In the ten minutes or so of time added on, Dominic Calvert-Lewin laid on a delicious pass for Alex Iwobi to slot home and the Blues to snatch three points.

Everton have not had much success going to the northeast in recent years, losing 3-1 in February this year, and their last win goes back to December 2019 under Carlo Ancelotti with a Calvert-Lewin brace in a 2-1 win.