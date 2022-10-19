Newcastle 1-0 Everton: Final | No shots on goal, again

Live Blog

90+7’ - Final whistle, Newcastle the deserved winners, though the 1-0 scoreline flatters the Blues.

90+6’ - There will likely be another minute or two here after a clash of heads. The Blues can’t even get past the midfield.

90+2’ - Anderson shot blocked, another corner. Cleared, but the Magpies will now pass it around to kill the clock.

90’ - Six minutes to be added on, though it’s the team that’s leading that more likely to score here.

88’ - Anderson wins a corner on the right. Cleared.

Tarky booked for a solid challenge, it was a foul, came in late on Ryan Fraser.

Everton's last shot on target was James Garner in the 90th minute against Manchester United.

That was about 180 minutes of football ago. #EFC #NEWEVE — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) October 19, 2022

86’ - Willock starts and almost finishes a delightful run, but places his header way wide. Wilson is going off without scoring against Everton, that’s a surprise. Chris Wood is on for him.

83’ - Bruno gives away a needless corner but Everton can’t take advantage.

80’ - Great last-ditch sliding tackle from Garner to stop Schar from getting away.

Newcastle corner from the Everton left. Into the box, and a header goalwards but straight at Pickford.

79’ - Another change as Dwight McNeil is now on for Gray.

Neal Maupay is currently wearing blue socks. The rest of the team is wearing white. Just about sums up Everton's performance tonight. #EFC — Garrett Post (@ParrettGost) October 19, 2022

76’ - Anderson does well on the ball on the left wing and has his legs taken out from under him by Gordon. He’s lucky to not be sent off after his previous yellow.

Dangerous chance for Trippier to cross into the box, and skims through the box and no one is able to make definitive contact. Lucky Everton.

74’ - Finally a sub, and he makes two. Calvert-Lewin and Iwobi go off, and Maupay and Garner come on.

70’ - Newcastle fast break and the Blues scramble clear for a corner. Onana heads it back to Trippier who overhits it. More changes from Howe, but pray what is Lampard waiting for??

64’ - Another good run from Gray but between him and Gordon neither can get off a shot.

Now Gueye booked for bringing down Wilson after he lost the ball to the striker. That was a red if the two centrehalves were not behind him. Trippier’s ball into the box skims off Tarky’s head, but the ref doesn’t see it and it’s a goalkick.

63’ - If I’m Lampard I’m having these players do passing drills every hour of every day until Saturday.

60’ - A promising move breaks down as Gray’s cross is to no one in particular, and Gordon can’t get it back into the box. Still no changes from Lampard here, and we’re not getting any goals if we keep doing what we are here.

57’ - Good sliding tackle from Onana wins the ball but Almiron goes down heavily and stays down.

55’ - Blues stretched again and it comes to Almiron on the right, he cuts in on his left but Onana and Myko can’t do enough to dissuade him from a shot, but luckily it’s wide.

52’ - Good feet from Onana and he plays DCL through, Schar can clear though.

It doesn’t matter where on the pitch, you can always bank on an Everton player misplacing a pass.

On a fast break? Of course.

In the middle? Every time.

In your own box? Why not. — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) October 19, 2022

50’ - The Blues have started the better side in the second half but we all know how this usually goes.

Both sides guilty of some truly dismal passing, giving the ball right back to the opponent. It doesn’t matter where on the pitch, you can always bank on a Blue misplacing a pass.

48’ - Gray embarrasses Trippier in his own half and makes a run all the way into the opposing box, but his cross is inches away from the incoming Iwobi. A chance missed.

Now Dom gets behind the defence and futzes his 1-on-1 attempt on Pope, and he was offside anyway.

46’ - The only change at the break is Joe Willock on for Joelinton, who really is lucky to have not been sent off. The Blues immediately proceed to lose possession again.

45+2’ - Halftime. Big team talk needed from Lampard here, and probably a couple of changes too. Toon lead 1-0.

45’- Two minutes to be added on here.

44’ - Handbags! Gordon barged over in the box by Burn from a knockdown by DCL, ref says no penalty and now every player on the pitch has something to say about it as there’s shouting and shoving all over the park, Gordon and Schar have been booked. Ref looked like he was losing control there. VAR says no penalty.

42’ - Tarky blocks a cross, it goes off Longstaff but the ref insists it’s a corner. Man-mountain Dan Burn gets to it, but no direction on it.

40’ - Might be three-on-three in the middle, but the Blues are leaving wide open spaces for Newcastle to play through.

Coleman beaten for pace and then concedes a corner. Taken short then two Magpies get in each other’s way and it’s out for an Everton throw-in, and the Toffees give the ball right back. Poor this.

Now Onana almost finds DCL behind the backline but Pope is out smartly to collect.

37’ - Guimaraes with another shot, and just wide past the far post again. Gray’s poor defensive work is leaving Myko with too much to do on his own. The Blues are looking as disjointed as last season, 27% for the last ten minutes.

35’ - Another good run from Almiron and Tarky clears for a corner. Taken short, deep into the box, Botman header is on target but Pickford punches clear for another corner.

Short again, this time Trippier’s ball is wild.

33’ - Newcastle come again and almost make it two. The Blues are all at sea and Bruno completely unmarked puts it just wide of the far post.

31’ - There’s the goal, the hosts lead through Miguel Almiron. It’s a stunner from the edge of the box, absolutely nothing Pickford could do about it, Newcastle 1-0.

28’ - Newcastle pressure, the Blues just about scramble it away but it’s all one-way traffic right now.

26’ - Everton have the first corner of the evening. Gray to take, and it’s a good one for a change, DCL gets his head to it and it’s wide.

16’ - Callum Wilson has a shot on goal, it’s a header from distance and Pickford gathers. The Toon Army continues to boo him lustily every time he touches the ball.

13’ - Gordon clattered but the referee waves play on to the Toffees’ irritation before the hosts put the ball out of play so he can receive attention.

8’ - Josh Murphy with a shot that goes just over the bar.

7’ - Dom gets the first booking of the evening, goes sliding into Bruno Guimaraes.

1’ - Gordon gets us underway at a raucous St. James Park!

Starting Lineups

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend.

Everton

⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️



DCL starts

Gordon returns from suspension#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/kQVhGSVnuQ — Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2022

Newcastle

Preview

Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of the World Cup break with the global showcase set to kick off in a month.

The Blues are reeling after losses at home against Manchester United and then away at Tottenham, and will be challenged away at St James Park tonight when they take on sixth-placed Newcastle United who are the latest pretenders to the top six club.

Having played just four days ago, it’ll be interesting to see if Frank Lampard rotates a few players into the side, especially with how lacklustre the Blues looked in the second half in North London.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 11

Date and start time: Wednesday, October 19th at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m ET / 7:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: St James Park, Newcastle, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 52,405

Weather: 52°F/11°C, cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 12 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Amazon Prime - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues last took on the Magpies in a memorable meeting that helped secure Premier League survival for the Toffees. With Allan controversially sent off, Everton were holding on for a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park. Then a protester against the petroleum industry ziptied himself to Asmir Begovic’s post leading to a long delay as he was extricated. In the ten minutes or so of time added on, Dominic Calvert-Lewin laid on a delicious pass for Alex Iwobi to slot home and the Blues to snatch three points.

Everton have not had much success going to the northeast in recent years, losing 3-1 in February this year, and their last win goes back to December 2019 under Carlo Ancelotti with a Calvert-Lewin brace in a 2-1 win.