Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out our match preview and predicted lineup ahead of today’s match against Newcastle.

Frank Lampard reveals squad fitness news, as Anthony Gordon and Mason Holgate look to make their return. [EFC]

“We are stronger than we were last season. We’re different. At the moment, with the feeling we have, I don’t think we’ll be disrupted by the two defeats. Behind closed doors, can we analyse those games and be better? For sure. But we have to have belief in ourselves. Newcastle are a robust, hard-working team and I always admire those attributes in a team. We feel we have those [qualities] as well. We know we are steps behind of where they are, but there is a level of optimism around here because people see little shoots of improvement. This will be very tough match in front of us. It’s an evening game in front of a tough crowd. There will always be a big atmosphere, so let’s show some personality there,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Watch Frank’s full pre-match presser below.

The Newcastle team news is in, as Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak will be missing today. [Echo]

Under-21s with a big win over Hartlepool United 6-0 in the Papa Johns Trophy. [EFC]

Under-18s fall to Blackburn Rovers 4-2. [EFC]

Catch up with Conor Coady in the Everton 24/7 Series.

“I’ve already made my Premier League debut, I’ve played a few games for Everton. I know I have a challenge there, the England goalkeeper is ahead of me, but it was also one of the reasons I went there,” says Joao Virginia. [Sport Witness via Desporto ao Minuto]

What To Watch

Matchday! Everton take on Newcastle United, along with four other games in the Premier League.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook