Everton at Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Davies and Garner to Start?

It’s been a tough few weeks for Everton and another tricky task awaits as the Blues head up to Newcastle.

There are just five league games before the World Cup interlude, so it’s becoming increasingly important for the Blues to get some points under our belts so we’re not left contemplating another relegation battle during the extended break.

The good news is that this is probably Everton’s toughest game before the break, so it will be interesting to see how Frank Lampard lines up his Blues on the back of a weekend game.

Who’s Out?

There’s not a tonne of change regarding available players. The headline is obviously that Anthony Gordon returns after a one-game suspension, while there’s also a positive in Mason Holgate returning to the squad.

Other than that, Nathan Patterson, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Andros Townsend remain out.

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURED) , Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson (INJURED) , Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Maupay

Tactics and Formation

The Blues set up in a 4-3-3 with the ball and a 5-3-2 without it against Spurs and we’ll probably see a more positive Everton setup at St James’. After all, Newcastle might be on the path to greatness, but they’re not there yet. The Magpies are also out with key men Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak.

It’s hard to envisage any changes at the back, unless Mason Holgate where to come in for Seamus Coleman at right-back, which seems unlikely. The mostly likely changes for the Blues will come in midfield.

James Garner has been restricted to just two substitute appearances so far and deserves a run. As does Tom Davies who was excellent prior to the return of Idrissa Gana Gueye. I certainly wouldn’t rule out those two starting, while it’s also possible that Abdoulaye Doucoure may feature.

Up top Anthony Gordon will come in for Dwight McNeil. It would be good to start with DCL, but it’s probably still not worth the risk as he builds up his fitness. Maybe at the weekend…

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 6/10

The captain got run ragged against Spurs, will Lampard put Holgate in to save his legs?

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Conor Coady – 10/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 9/10

Tom Davies – 6/10

Although it’s very likely that Gueye keeps his place.

James Garner – 6/10

Deserves a chance to start and would give Onana a break to keep him fresh.

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Never needs a break.

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Neal Maupay – 8/10

Demarai Gray – 10/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Michael Keane

Mason Holgate

Ruben Vinagre

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Tom Davies

Amadou Onana

Dwight McNeil

Dominic Calvert-Lewin