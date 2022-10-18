Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Everton went too long, too early on Saturday. Pickford was the worst offender, launching it deep on 24 occasions, with a paltry 29.2% success rate. The Blues won only seven of 27 aerial duels during the match, three of those by Coleman operating in defence. All too often, the team just gifted the ball straight back to Tottenham. Even Calvert-Lewin only won one of four aerial challenges.”

A big milestone for the Everton Stadium

Seven years ago, we lost a true Everton legend.



Howard Kendall, forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/odyHhP6R3F — Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2022

Frank Lampard will speak to the media at 9.30am (BST) on Tuesday morning - and fans can watch the press conference LIVE below or via the Everton official YouTube channel.

James Garner discusses the influence that Gana Gueye is playing in improving the young midfielder’s game:

“He’s definitely a player I can learn from. The experience he’s got, the players he’s played with, the leagues and competitions he’s played in, he’s someone to look up to. He has helped me and I’m hoping to learn some more from his knowledge and his words of wisdom. He’s been there and done it. He’s played at the highest level and he still is, so he can help me massively.” [EFC]

️ | "You know what the manager's done in his career, so if I can emulate somewhat of that, I’ll be made up."@jgarnerr96 believes the influence of Frank Lampard and Idrissa Gana Gueye can help take his career to new heights. pic.twitter.com/HTvD7RzJ2O — Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2022

A full round of midweek games in the Premier League starts today with three games which are followed by five games on Wednesday (including the Toffees away at Newcastle) and two on Thursday.

Full schedule of games here.

