Everton fall to Spurs 2-0. Watch the highlights below.

“I think in reality you can come to Tottenham and lose, it’s a Champions League team who are really strong, but what’s important is that we’re training with consistency and momentum and pick up points going forward and win games that we should be stronger in and show that we’re a stronger team,” says Lampard. [RBM]

Everton Women fall to Chelsea 3-1. [EFC]

Here’s to a happy birthday and healthy recovery for Nathan Patterson!

Under-18s defeat Stoke City 2-1. [EFC]

Check out the recap from the faithful Evertonians who participated in NBC Sports Fan Fest this past weekend. [EFC]

“I’ve got full belief in myself that I’m more than good enough to play for England. Absolutely. The opportunity is still there at the moment for players to get into the squad. I just have to perform to the best of my ability. I feel like I’ve started pretty well here at Everton. The team is playing well, too, and that can only benefit me,” says James Tarkowski. [EFC]

Apparently, Anthony Gordon is looking for a lot more money than you would have thought for his new contract. [Daily Mail]

What To Watch

Some La Liga and Serie A action on today. Plus, MLS Playoff action continues.

Full schedule of games here.

