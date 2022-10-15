Everton at Tottenham: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil in, DCL on the bench

Lineups

Everton

Only the one change for the Blues as Dwight McNeil is in for the suspended Anthony Gordon, and Neal Maupay stays in the starting XI with Dominic Calvert-Lewin still on the bench.

Tottenham

Antonio Conte is without Dejan Kulusevski but has gone with Richarlison against his former side - what could go wrong?

Preview

Everton are back on the road this weekend, traveling down to North London looking for a positive result away at Tottenham. It’s not a host they’ve have much success against for a couple of decades now. There was certainly a time not that long ago that Spurs and the Toffees could be considered outsiders to the Premier League hierarchy, but pretty much since this century started the London side have been able to get their affairs in order off the pitch and convert that into better results on the pitch too.

The Blues lost at home against Manchester United last weekend bringing to an end a six-match league unbeaten streak, and Frank Lampard will be wanting to bounce right back especially with a difficult midweek trip upcoming to another pretender to the top six hegemony Newcastle.

Spurs meanwhile are chugging along solidly in third place behind the trailblazing Arsenal and Manchester City sides, and are comfortably sitting on top of their Champions League group as well. Their squad depth is enviable considering former regular Everton starter Richarlison is still finding it hard to break into the starting lineup.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 10

Date and start time: Saturday, October 15th at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 62,850

Weather: 57°F/14°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, NBC, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Last Meeting

The Blues last played against Tottenham back in March of this year when they went to North London, and were subsequently demolished as Lampard’s high line was repeatedly breached within the first half hour and the Toffees were lucky not have conceded a dozen goals on the day, with the final score a very fortunate 5-0 to the hosts.