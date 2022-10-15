Everton Women vs Chelsea: FA WSL Match Preview

Everton Women will reignite their WSL charge after the international break with champions Chelsea the visitors to Walton Hall Park this Sunday.

The Blues have all returned to Merseyside from their international stints, with Brian Sorensen’s only fresh concern being Katja Snoejs. The striker picked up a knock on her ankle playing for the Netherlands and will be assessed at Finch Farm with every opportunity being given to be fit for the game.

Aggie Beaver-Jones is a confirmed absentee as the Chelsea loanee is ineligible to play against her parent club.

One player who is in the squad is Clare Wheeler. The Australian midfielder has trained all week and will be in contention for Sunday.

Both teams entered the international break on the back of two wins, with the Toffees claiming victories over city rivals Liverpool at Anfield, and Leicester City at Walton Hall Park. The home of the Blues is again sold out and Sorensen is looking forward to the test to see where his side really are in terms of progression.

“We are still building and still getting to know each other. Chelsea is a big task, but we are looking forward to seeing where we are when we play them. “We have to get our things right, but if we impose our style of play against theirs, then we have a chance. “But this will be tough, Chelsea is a top, top side.”

Speaking of coach Emma Hayes, Sorensen also wished his counterpart well after the Chelsea boss revealed that she is recovering from an emergency hysterectomy and won’t be pitchside for this fixture.

“I wish her all the best and a speedy recovery. Emma is a great coach, and that team is well-drilled. “They are in good hands.”

The Opposition

Sitting one place above their hosts and with exactly the same results, Chelsea will be expecting another tough time on Merseyside as they go in search of a fourth straight WSL title.

An opening day defeat to newly promoted Liverpool was followed by victories over title rivals Manchester City and fellow Londoners West Ham. Hayes’ side is looking to build the sort of momentum that has five titles in the last six seasons and won’t be sitting back at Walton Hall Park.

Sam Kerr will be keen to add to her tally of one. The WSL’s top scorer in the past two seasons is also sharing the goals with Fran Kirby, whose impressive start to the season has seen her find the net in her last two games.

Millie Bright’s leadership at the back continues to be a big plus for Chelsea, but the England regular will be in for a busy afternoon as she looks to repel Everton’s attacking prowess.

Previous Meeting

Last season’s encounter was one to forget for Everton, who were on the back of a 0-3 drubbing from their visitors. Kerr’s seventh-minute opener was one of a trio of goals in the first 30 minutes that effectively ended the game as a contest.

But there is a renewed determination about Everton this season and Chelsea won’t be expecting the same stroll in the park as a sold-out venue should be in for a real battle of the Blues.